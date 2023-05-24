The CHL Crowns a New Champion on TSN with the 2023 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY KIA, Beginning May 26

TORONTO (May 24, 2023) – The CHL’s stars take centre stage in Kamloops, B.C. as the 2023 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY KIA kicks off beginning May 26 on TSN. Canada’s Sports Leader provides complete live coverage of every game, beginning with the host Kamloops Blazers hitting the ice against the Quebec Remparts on Friday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s complete broadcast schedule is available here, and French-language coverage of the entire tournament is available on RDS.

Play-by-play commentator Victor Findlay delivers the call for all games in Kamloops, alongside analyst Kevin Sawyer, with TSN 1050 Radio and BarDown host Julia Tocheri reporting live from rinkside.

For the complete release, click here.