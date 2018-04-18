The Toronto Blue Jays still haven’t lost a series this season (5-0-1) and they now have their first sweep on the resume, needing just two days to broom away the lowly Kansas City Royals. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game.

GAME 17, APRIL 18: ROYALS AT JAYS

RESULT: 15-5 (Jays win series 3-0)

RECORD: 12-5

STREAK: W4

1—Teoscar Hernandez continues to wield a hot bat, hitting his first home run of the season, a two-run moonshot into the flight deck in centre field. The left fielder finished the game 4-for-6 — a double away from the cycle — and he now has five extra-base hits in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on April 13.

2—J.A. Happ was a mixed bag in his fourth start of the season, allowing four earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks over six innings. The veteran lefty continues to strike batters out at a career-best clip with eight more Ks Wednesday, but his ERA now sits at 4.50 heading into his next turn Tuesday when the Jays return home to host the front-running Boston Red Sox.

3—The Jays still haven’t lost a series this season (5-0-1) and they now have their first sweep on the resume, needing only two days to broom away the lowly Royals, who look like they’re in for a rough go of it this season. Toronto bats pounded out 37 hits against K.C. pitching in the three games.

4—At some point, the Jays may have to reconsider Gift Ngoepe’s role. After striking out twice in two trips to the plate Wednesday, the backup infielder has now whiffed 12 times in 19 plate appearances and is batting just .056 on the season. Manager John Gibbons seemed to realize that in the bottom of the fifth inning when he pinch-hit red hot Luke Maile for Ngoepe, and Maile punched an RBI single through the left side to give him one more RBI (8) than he had all of last year. That shuffle resulted in Maile behind the plate, with Russell Martin shifting to third base and Yangervis Solarte taking Ngoepe’s spot at second base.

5—While Josh Donaldson (shoulder) won’t be ready to return from the disabled list when first eligible on Saturday, Kendrys Morales (hamstring) is expected to be activated Friday in New York. That will force the Jays to make a roster decision. Since the Jays seem committed to their veterans — Steve Pearce, Curtis Granderson, and Morales — it might be hard to find at-bats for Hernandez, but it’s still probably not be smart to send your most productive outfield bat down to the minors. The other obvious candidate would be left-handed reliever Tim Mayza, who was originally recalled when Morales went down, but didn’t appear in a game until he mopped up in the ninth inning Wednesday. They’ll have to debate whether they need that eighth bullpen arm around.​