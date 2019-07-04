The Mitchell Report: Jays confident Stroman will return soon, but timing concerning

TORONTO — Marcus Stroman believes he’s “fine.”

The Toronto Blue Jays do, as well.

But there’s no doubt Thursday’s skipped start has the club walking a very fine line due to the timing of their best starting pitcher — and, more importantly, best trade chip — needing to be pushed back due to what’s being described as a lingering pectoral cramp just 28 days ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Despite not making his scheduled start Thursday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, Stroman was not placed on the injured list.

Nor is he expected to be.

Manager Charlie Montoyo left the door open for the 28-year-old right-hander to start Saturday or Sunday, but the Jays could decide to play it safe and wait until after the all-star break to send Stroman back out to the mound.

As for Tuesday’s 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland?

Whether or not he throws an inning in his first trip to the Midsummer Classic seems to be up to Stroman himself.

“If he feels great and he can pitch in the All-Star Game, that’s fine, he earned it,” Montoyo said.

“It’s better, but he’s not there yet. He won’t be able to lift his (left) arm (due to the pec issue) so he might pull something else. For him to pitch, he’s gotta be close to 100 per cent.”

Stroman seemed sure it would be a quick recovery during a clubhouse conversation Wednesday, simply saying it would be smart for him to make sure he’s 100 per cent before he goes back out there.

With a trade out of Toronto likely, Stroman may need to save some bullets for October. He knows that.

He pointed to the timing of the upcoming break maybe being the best thing that could’ve happened coming off the June 29 injury, one that was originally described by the team as a “left shoulder pectoral cramp.”

Whatever that is.

Stroman called it just a pec cramp.

On Thursday, Montoyo wasn’t really sure when I asked him in the pre-game meeting with writers.

“That's what I keep hearing — cramp,” Montoyo said.

A week-long cramp?

“I don't know, that's a good question,” Montoyo replied with a slight grin. “I know what you're saying. I guess it turned out to be a little worse than that.”

Right now, the belief is that it’s nothing to worry about.

But with a long recent history of Jays injuries turning out to be more serious than they originally thought, it would be smart to stay tuned.

JANSEN SO HOT RIGHT NOW

Despite making big strides defensively this season and proving to be one of the best pitch-framers in baseball, Danny Jansen’s bat was clearly lagging behind.

As recently as June 21 in Boston, Jansen’s batting average had sunk to just .166.

But an adjustment to stay on time with fastballs after that game has made a world of difference, and not only has Jansen come up with hits in eight of nine starts since, he’s also starting hitting for a whole lot more power.

Two more bombs Thursday gave him six homers in seven games, and he’s starting to look like the complete package behind the plate now that his average is above the Mendoza Line for the first time all season.

“The way he’s hitting the last couple of days, you have no idea how happy that makes me,” Montoyo said. “I have so much respect for this kid, and the reason why is because the whole time he’s been struggling and whenever we win a game he’s the happiest guy, giving high-fives and stuff. Not everybody is like that.”

BORUCKI ON THE WAY

An injury-ravaged and struggling Blue Jays rotation should be getting a big boost towards the end of the month in the form of Ryan Borucki’s return.

The 25-year-old lefty hasn’t pitched all season after experiencing some elbow soreness, and then a subsequent setback, during spring training, but Borucki has now enjoyed two dominant rehab outings in the lower levels of the minors.

In two starts — one in the rookie level Gulf Coast League and one at High-A Dunedin — Borucki has allowed just one hit across seven innings, striking out 10 and not walking a soul.

The plan now is for Borucki to pitch Saturday in Dunedin, followed by another rehab start on July 11 at a to-be-determined affiliate.

If those two go smoothly, he’ll be a step or two away from rejoining the big-league rotation.

Meanwhile, top prospect Nate Pearson returned Wednesday to the Double-A New Hampshire rotation from a minor groin injury that had sidelined him since June 15, setting him up for an appearance in Sunday’s Futures Game in Cleveland.