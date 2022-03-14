The Toronto Argonauts have also released Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell, the team announced on Monday. The Argos have also signed American linebacker Kendall Futrell.

Campbell, 28, played 59 games for the Argos after being drafted by the team in the third round (22nd overall) of the CFL Draft.

“This is a difficult decision. Saying goodbye to a young man who grew up in the city, was introduced to the game through our community programming and who he himself grew to be a leader and spokesperson in our community is without words.” said Argos General Manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons. “It has been said and I have often repeated, football is a great game but a terrible business. Given the direction, I am content that it was myself who communicated to Jamal and I hope I did so with the compassion, dignity and humanity he deserves.”

Futrell, 24, spent parts of 2021 with the BC Lions after stints with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans in 2020.

Futrell played collegiately at East Carolina University, recording 67 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and four forced fumbles over his 40 game career. He was named Second-Team All-ACC in his Senior season.