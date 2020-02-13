The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes exchanged kickers on Thursday.

The Boatmen shipped Tyler Crapigna to the Als in exchange for Boris Bede.

Crapigna, 27, appeared in 13 games for the Argos a season ago, going 22 for 27 on field-goal attempts.

A native of Nepean, Ont., Crapigna spent the first three seasons of his Canadian Football League career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A kicker-punter, Bede, 30, spent the past five seasons with the Als.

A native of Toulon, France, Bede converted on 31 of 35 field-goal attempts in 2019 and led the league in kickoff yards with 5,772. Bede also finished third in punt average among punters with at least 100 attempts.