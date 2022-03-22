1h ago
Report: Jays, Biggio avoid arbitration
The Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio were able to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports the two sides settled at $2.1225 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio were able to avoid arbitration on Tuesday.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports the two sides settled at $2.1225 million.
Biggio, 26, heads into his fourth big-league season and is expected to see time at various positions. In 2021, Biggio played played at first, second and third, in left and right field and as designated hitter.
In 79 games last season, Biggio batted .224 with seven home runs, 27 runs batted in and an OPS of .678.
For his career, Biggio is a .235 hitter with 31 HR, 103 RBI and a .762 OPS in 238 games.