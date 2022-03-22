The Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio were able to avoid arbitration on Tuesday.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports the two sides settled at $2.1225 million.

Source: Blue Jays and 2B Cavan Biggio avoid arbitration, settle at $2,122,500 in his first trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

Biggio, 26, heads into his fourth big-league season and is expected to see time at various positions. In 2021, Biggio played played at first, second and third, in left and right field and as designated hitter.

In 79 games last season, Biggio batted .224 with seven home runs, 27 runs batted in and an OPS of .678.

For his career, Biggio is a .235 hitter with 31 HR, 103 RBI and a .762 OPS in 238 games.