Ryu gives up HR, K's 2 in spring debut

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up three hits, including a solo home run, over two innings of work in his Toronto spring training debut Thursday as the Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins played to a 3-3 tie.

Ryu, who signed an US$80 million, four-year contract with Toronto in the off-season, surrendered a run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Kevin Smith's single in the bottom of the ninth scored two runs, allowing Toronto to salvage the draw.

Ryu got into trouble early by giving up a leadoff double to Jake Cave, followed by a single to Trevor Larnach. The left-hander escaped the inning when Cave was caught out at home on a fielder's choice, Brent Rooker struck out swinging and Royce Lewis grounded out.

The Twins got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Zander Wiel hit a solo shot to centre field of Ryu.

Cave hit a leadoff homer in the top of the third off Anthony Bass, who replaced Ryu. Reese McGuire cut the Twins' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third with a solo shot off Twins starter Randy Dobnak.

Matt Wallner's RBI single in the top of the ninth increased Minnesota's lead to 3-1 before Smith tied it up.

The Blue Jays (3-1-2) next face the Detroit Tigers on Friday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.