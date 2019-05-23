The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting another of their top prospects, with infielder Cavan Biggio to get called up to the Majors alongside Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Friday ahead of the team's series against the San Diego Padres.

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are being called up for tomorrow’s series opener against the San Diego Padres.

Richard Urena and Billy McKinney being sent down.

Exciting time for #BlueJays fans, as the waves of promotions continue and another bloodline player arrives. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 24, 2019

Infielder Richard Urena and outfielder Billy McKinney will be sent to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

Biggio, 24, is the Blue Jays' ninth-ranked prospect and has jumped out to an impressive start to the season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

In 41 games this season, Biggio is batting .306/.440/.507 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Gurriel returns to Toronto after being sent down to Buffalo earlier in the season. The 25-year-old was batting .274/.301/.479 with four home runs and 26 RBIs while also working in the outfield in 29 games in Buffalo. Gurriel hit .175/.250/.275 with seven RBIs in 13 games with the Jays this season.

McKinney has appeared in 40 games for the Jays this season, batting .234/.284/.380 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Urena, who has already been sent down and called up once this season, was batting .256/.275/.333 in 15 games in Toronto.