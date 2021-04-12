'Excited' Hutton eager to play for Maple Leafs and 'crazy Canadian fans'

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Ben Hutton from the Anaheim Ducks for a fifth-round draft pick.

Ben Hutton to #Leafs for a 5th round pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 12, 2021

In 34 games this season for the Ducks, Hutton has contributed a goal and four assists.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $950 thousand deal with Anaheim in January.

Hutton was selected in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks and spent the first four years of his career with the team.

He has also appeared with the Los Angeles Kings and has played in 375 games over six seasons.

#Leafs trade Barabanov to SJ for Antti Suomela — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 12, 2021

The Maple Leafs also dealt forward Alexander Barabanov to the San Jose Sharks for forward Antti Suomela.