Leafs G Campbell out at least two weeks with rib injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will be out a minimum of two weeks due to a rib injury, the team announced on Thursday. Goaltender Erik Kallgren has been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Campbell, 30, played a full 60 minutes in the Leafs' last game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, making 26 saves in the victory. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Campbell tweaked the injury in the win, but had been dealing with it for some time.

Morgan Rielly says he spoke to Campbell this morning and apparently Jack has been dealing with this rib issue for a bit — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

In 40 games played this season, Campbell has a 24-9-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average

Kallgren, 25, has played 26 games with the Marlies this season, posting a 15-8-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. He was originally selected in the seventh round (183rd overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft.