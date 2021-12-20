With their game against the Orlando Magic postponed due COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors won't practice as a team on Monday and will only hold individual workouts as the league continues to deal with virus outbreaks.

The Raptors will hold individual workouts today but they won’t practice. They didn’t have a practice yesterday either, and Nick Nurse recently indicated that they’ll limit on/off court team gatherings to games only, at least for now, in order to mitigate risk of exposure. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 20, 2021

The Raptors didn't practice on Sunday either as head coach Nick Nurse indicated recently that they will attempt to limit team gatherings for the time being amid a rise in cases across the NBA.

Pascal Siakam and rookie Dalano Banton are currently in COVID-19 protocol for the Raptors while the Magic have five players in protocol.

Toronto's game against the Chicago Bulls, scheduled for last Thursday, was also postponed due to an outbreak on the Bulls. The Raptors and Bulls are slated to play each other on Wednesday in Chicago.