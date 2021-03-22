The Toronto Raptors have ruled out forward OG Anunoby for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets in the second-half of a back-to-back for Toronto.

Anunoby recently returned to the Raptors' lineup after missing several games due to health and safety protocols.

The Raptors take on the Rockets in the midst of an eight-game losing streak for Toronto. The Rockets, meanwhile, have lost their last 20 games.