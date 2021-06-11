Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to need five months to recover from shoulder surgery.

Siakam underwent successful surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Friday.

The 27-year-old is expected to miss the start of next season, which will reportedly start in October.

Expected 5-month timetable would mean an early November return to the court. Tough blow for Siakam and the Raptors. Not only is he likely to miss the start of next season (which opens mid Oct.) but he loses what would’ve been a crucial offseason for his continued development. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 11, 2021

The Raptors said the injury occurred on May 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

Siakam appeared in 56 of 72 games last season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He set a career high of 44 points, most recently vs. Washington, on May 6.