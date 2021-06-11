Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to need five months to recover from shoulder surgery.

Siakam underwent successful surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Friday.

The 27-year-old is expected to miss the start of next season, which will reportedly start in October. 

The Raptors said the injury occurred on May 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

Siakam appeared in 56 of 72 games last season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He set a career high of 44 points, most recently vs. Washington, on May 6. 

 