Lewenberg: Several Raptors showing they have plenty to prove

The Toronto Raptors signed forward Yuta Watanabe to a standard NBA contract on Monday.

Watanabe is averaging four points, 3.3 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 39 games with the Raptors this season. The 26-year-old is shooting .448 from the field, including .400 from three-point range, and has scored in double figures six times. He recorded a career-high 21 points Apr. 16 vs. Orlando.

A native of Japan, Watanabe spent the last two seasons as a two-way player with the Memphis Grizzlies.