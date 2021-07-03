Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 as his team looks to force a Game 7 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Final.

Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @wojespn and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 3, 2021

Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. The Hawks went 1-1 in those games and trail the Bucks 3-2 in the series.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo as he continues to be sidelined with a left knee hyperextension as the Bucks look to advance to the NBA Finals and take on the Phoenix Suns.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Sunday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.