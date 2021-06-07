TORONTO (June 7, 2021) – Europe’s biggest soccer stars hit the pitch this summer for UEFA EURO 2020 and CTV and TSN are Canada’s home for every match. The tournament airs June 11–July 11, kicking off with Turkey facing Italy on Friday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET on TSN.

Along with complete live coverage of every game, TSN delivers pre-game shows and post-game analysis and opinion, featuring all the latest news, highlights, and reaction from the tournament that shines the spotlight on Europe’s brightest stars of the beautiful game. TSN wraps up the action every matchday with a 30-minute UEFA EURO 2020 highlight show along with a Match of the Day encore in primetime. CTV delivers Saturday and Sunday matches throughout the tournament.

TSN’s coverage is hosted by Luke Wileman alongside TSN soccer analyst Steven Caldwell, former Canadian Men’s National Team captain Julian de Guzman, and Canadian Women’s National Team star Janine Beckie. TSN’s Matthew Scianitti provides a series of essays on key storylines during UEFA EURO 2020, and SPORTSCENTRE and BarDown host Daniel Zakrzewski contributes daily news updates for TSN’s coverage on broadcast and social media.