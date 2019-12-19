TORONTO (December 19, 2019) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Hockey’s stars of tomorrow lace up their skates for TSN’s signature holiday hockey tradition, the 2020 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN – beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 live from Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic. TSN delivers complete live coverage of all 28 tournament games, culminating with the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The action begins with two pre-competition matchups, as Team Canada faces Switzerland on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 12 noon ET on TSN1 and TSN3 and then Finland on Monday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4. Team Canada opens their tournament campaign against rivals Team USA on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4, followed by a challenging match-up against Russia on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4 (the complete broadcast schedule is available here).

