The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, Canadian Tire Corporation, TSN, and RDS announced Monday that Canada’s Sports Leader will be the official broadcaster of the upcoming CANADIAN TIRE PWHPA ALL-STAR Weekend, in partnership with the Ottawa Senators live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. on December 10 and 11.

Coverage begins on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. ET with two regular season Secret® Dream Gap Tour games as Team adidas goes head-to-head with Team Sonnet on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The game is followed by Team Harvey’s facing off against Team Scotiabank at 7 p.m. ET. French language coverage of both games is available on RDS.ca and the RDS app.

All-Star festivities take the ice on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12 noon ET on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN and RDS apps, highlighted by a round-robin tournament of six, ten-minute 3-on-3 games, with the final two teams competing in the All-Star championship.

The weekend also features an all-star broadcast team, led by host Tessa Bonhomme alongside analyst Jayna Hefford on-site in Ottawa. On the call is Kenzie Lalonde with analyst Cheryl Pounder, and Julia Tocheri reporting from rink side.

The PWHPA recently announced the captains for the four all-star teams: Marie-Philip Poulin (Team Harvey’s), Hilary Knight (Team Sonnet), Sarah Nurse (Team adidas), and Megan Keller (Team Scotiabank), all of whom were voted in by fans to represent their teams.

TSN also features highlights from the All-Star skills challenge, consisting of players selected by their peers competing in four skills challenges: fastest skater, accuracy shooting, skills challenge, and a save streak.