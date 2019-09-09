1h ago
Veteran RB Sutton joins Tiger-Cats
Veteran running back Tyrell Sutton appears to have joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Sutton broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of his practice jersey in the Ticats' locker room.
TSN.ca Staff
How wide is the gap between the Ticats and Als?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Veteran running back Tyrell Sutton appears to have joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Sutton broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of his practice jersey in the Ticats' locker room with the caption, "Let's keep the dream goin then! #cfl #hamiltontigercats"