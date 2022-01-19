Washington Capitals defenceman Dmitry Orlov will have a hearing Wednesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Capitals 4-3 overtime win Tuesday and Orlov did not receive a penalty on the play.

Jets head coach Dave Lowry expressed his frustration at the non-call post-game and said Ehlers is expected to miss multiple games due to the injury suffered on the play.

“Well, if they would have saw it the same way I saw it, it would probably have been more than a minor penalty,” Lowry said. “I lose a world-class player and, like I said, it’s a fast game and I have the luxury again of watching and rewinding it and watching it in slow motion. You’re disappointed as a coach. I lose a player and I will probably lose him for more than one game.”

Washington’s Dmitry Orlov will have a hearing today for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2022

Lowry confirmed Ehlers has been ruled out of the Jets' Thursday matchup against the Nashville Predators.

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will miss at least one game after suffering an injury on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, interim head coach Dave Lowry said after the game.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 34 games this season and posted 13 goals and 12 assists.

Orlov, 30, has five goals and 19 points in 38 games this season while amassing 32 penalty minutes.