The BC Lions are bringing back Canadian running back Wayne Moore, it was announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old signed with the Lions in 2018 and spent two seasons with the club, playing in 25 games.

Along with rushing for 86 yards on 19 carries, Moore had seven receptions for 91 yards and chipped in with four special teams tackles. He originally announced his retirement prior to 2021 training camp after sustaining injuries in car accident.

The Etobicoke, Ont., native played four seasons at the University of McMaster, tallying 1,515 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 270 carries.