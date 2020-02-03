It looks like Chris Streveler is getting set for his next chapter.

"I'm expecting the Bombers to announce shortly that they have released Chris Streveler so that he can sign in the NFL," tweeted TSN's Sara Orlesky Monday morning.

Streveler spent the past two seasons in Winnipeg and established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league last year. The Bombers QB rushed for 726 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns in 17 games while also throwing eight touchdowns.

He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in a Grey Cup victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to give Winnipeg their first title in 29 years.

The 25-year-old is a native of Crystal Lake, Ill., and played his college ball at the University of South Dakota.