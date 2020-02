Jets' Perreault out at least two weeks

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault will be out at least two weeks after suffering an injury against the Boston Bruins Friday.

The update on Mathieu Perreault is that the #NHLJets forward will be out at least two weeks. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 2, 2020

In 46 games for the Jets this season, Perreault has six goals and eight assists.