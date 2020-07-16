TORONTO — Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, who is fighting on short notice as an injury replacement on the UFC's July 25 card in Abu Dhabi, has signed a contract extension covering four more fights with the UFC.

The 28-year-old from Bonnyville, who now calls Edmonton home, announced the new deal via social media.

"This is where I belong and I look forward to continuing to improve myself," he wrote.

Boser (18-6-1) is stepping in for the injured Justin (Bad Man) Tafa against Brazil's Raphael (Bebezao) Pessoa (10-1-0) next week on the Fight Night card headlined by welterweights Robert (The Reaper) Whittaker and Darren (The Gorilla) Till.

It marks Boser's fourth fight in the UFC since October. He is 2-1-0 in the promotion, coming off an impressive knockout win over Philippe Lins on June 27 in Las Vegas.

Boser was scheduled to make his debut at UFC 240 last July in Edmonton. But the bout was cancelled on the eve of the card with his opponent, Brazilian Giacomo Lemos, banned for two years for failing a doping test.

Boser returned to action in October, winning a decision over Daniel (Daddy Long Legs) Spitz in Boston. He lost by decision to Cyril (Bon Gamin) Gane in December in Busan, South Korea, before bouncing back to KO Lins.

Boser has lost just once in his last five outings (3-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

