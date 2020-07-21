Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Romanov is heading directly to Toronto to serve his mandatory quarantine before joining the team in the hub city.

The Canadiens made the announcement on social media Tuesday after Romanov's agent posted a picture of the 20-year-old and New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin heading to Toronto.

The Habs signed Romanov to his entry-level contract earlier this month although he is not eligible to play in the team's qualifying round against the Pittsburgh Penguins or in the playoffs, should the Canadiens advance.

Romanov, 20, had seven assists and a plus-21 differential in 43 games this past season with CSKA Moscow of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Moscow native played 86 career games with CSKA since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 26 penalty minutes with a plus-37 differential.

He also appeared in eight career playoff games, helping his team win the Gagarin Cup in 2018-19.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound defenceman suited up for Russia at the 2018 under-18 world championship and the 2019 and 2020 world junior championships

He was selected by the Canadiens in the second round, 38th overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.