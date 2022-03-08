The Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenceman Andrej Sustr off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning while Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser has cleared.

Sustr, 31, has one goal in 15 games with the Lightning in 2021-22. He has also skated in 25 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, recording 12 points.

This will be his second stint with the Ducks, appearing in five games during the 2018-19 season. In 339 career NHL games, he has 11 goals and 64 points.

DeKeyser, 32, has six assists in 43 games with the Red Wings this season. He is in the final season of a six-year, $30 million deal with an average annual value of $5 million.