KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada captured its first ever gold medal at the World Mixed Curling Championship.

Mike Anderson and his Canadian mixed curling team — including vice-skip Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison, lead Lauren Harrison and coach Jim Waite — defeated Spain's Sergio Vez 6-2 on Saturday to top the podium.

The Thornhill, Ont., rink scored two in the first end, one more in the second and went into cruise control the rest of the way.

"It's crazy," said Anderson. "I started playing with Sean when I was 14 or 15 and it's really cool to win with him. And to do it in Canada."

After losing to Norway last Sunday, Canada finished with four straight round-robin victories, and then added four more in the playoffs.

"The focus in every single game, every single end, was just to forget about who we're playing. Just make the shot at hand," said Harrison. "Focus on the broom and the weight. And the last few games, Mike played fantastic."

Russia's Alexander Eremin stole one in the eighth end for a wild 8-7 win over Norway to take the bronze medal.