Rask set for first start of season on Thursday

Fresh off re-joining the Boston Bruins, Tuukka Rask is set to make his first start in more than six months against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The goaltender signed a prorated one-year, $1 million deal through the remainder of the season on Tuesday. The deal, which was signed shortly after Rask was released from his professional tryout with the AHL's Providence Bruins, will see Rask earn $545,000.

Cassidy: "Our intention is to start Tuukka tomorrow." — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) January 12, 2022

Rask signed with the AHL Bruins last week, but did not appear in a game with the team.

The 34-year-old has yet to return to game action after undergoing hip surgery in June. He spent the season playing out the last of an eight-year, $56 million deal signed with Boston in 2013.

Rask had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA last season, his 14th season in the NHL. He had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

Om 540 career NHL starts Rask holds a 306-163-66 record with a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage. He holds the Bruins' franchise record for most games played and wins by a goaltender.