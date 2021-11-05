Brady Tkachuk has been named the 10th captain in Ottawa Senators' franchise history, the team announced on Friday.

News! The #Sens have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history: https://t.co/Ny05gOMizV pic.twitter.com/FVax3bvtxB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 5, 2021

Tkachuk will speak to the media today at 12:30pm ET and you watch it on TSN.ca, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Fresh off signing a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators last month, the left winger has tallied two goals and two assists over seven games this season.

“Brady’s ingrained understanding of what it means to be a pro has made him the right choice for the team’s captaincy,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. “He holds a unique skill set and places team success above all else. Admired by teammates and coaches, and respected by opponents, he’s certain to serve as a great ambassador for both our team and for the city of Ottawa.”

Tkachuk, 22, is in his fourth year with Ottawa after the Sens selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2018. Over 205 career games, the native of Scottsdale, Arizona has 62 goals and 67 assists for 129 points.

“Brady personfies leadership,” said Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk in the release. “While on the ice, he craves winning and commands respect. Off of it, he routinely sets a good example for his teammates and carries himself with a combination of confidence and dignity. He’s deserving of this next step in his career. We’re proud to bestow the honour of being the team’s 10th captain upon him.”

Erik Karlsson served as the most recent Sens' captain from 2014 to 2018.