2h ago
Surge, Shooting Stars square off in CEBL championship final
The Canadian Press
CEBL: Calgary 77, Vancouver 75
LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League will have a new champion on Sunday night.
The Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Calgary Surge will square off at Langley Events Centre to determine the best of the 10-team league that's finishing its fifth season.
The Shooting Stars, who finished the regular season with an 11-9 record and third in the East, advanced to Sunday's showdown with a 74-71 win on Friday over the league's top-ranked Niagara River Lions in the Eastern Conference final.
The Surge, who topped the West with a 12-8 regular-season record, defeated the host Vancouver Bandits 77-75 on Friday in the Western Conference final.
The Brampton Honey Badgers defeated the Shooting Stars 90-88 in last year's championship game.
Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.