Canada rolls to win over Thailand at FIBA U19 Women's World Cup

BANGKOK — Canada finished the group phase of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup at 2-1 after a 75-49 win over host Thailand on Tuesday.

Aaliyah Edwards of Kingston, Ont., and Micah Dennis of Toronto led Canada with 14 points apiece.

Sarah Te-Biasu added 10 points in the win, while Brynn Masikewich had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Canada opened the game on a 13-0 run, but Thailand rallied to tie it at 29-29 at halftime.

A strong third quarter put Canada up 48-36 and the team then rolled to victory.

Canada will play Argentina (1-2) in a round-of-16 game on Wednesday.

Canada won bronze at the most recent U19 Women's World Cup in 2017 in Italy.

Last summer, the team earned a silver medal at the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship in Mexico City.

Canada is ranked fourth in the world.