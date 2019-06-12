BALTIMORE — Canada's Jordan Romano made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, pitching a perfect inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

Romano, from Markham, Ont., came into the game in the seventh inning and struck out two batters.

He got the first batter he faced, Pedro Severino, looking on a slider, then followed that with a swinging strikeout on Rio Ruiz on three straight pitches. He got Hanser Alberto to ground out to end the inning through a steady rainfall at Camden Yards.

The 26-year-old right-hander was all smiles in the dugout after his debut frame as he was met with congratulatory high-fives and hugs from his teammates.

Romano was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier Wednesday when closer Ken Giles was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Romano was 1-2 with a 6.10 earned-run average over 31 innings pitched for Buffalo before receiving his promotion to the big leagues. He had a shaky start to the season with the Bisons put had turned a corner over the last three weeks, allowing zero runs over his last eight appearances out of the bullpen.

Romano is the 28th Canadian to play for Blue Jays. He was drafted by Toronto out of Oral Roberts University in the 10th round in 2014.

He was left unprotected by the Blue Jays at the most recent Rule 5 draft and was picked up by the Chicago White Sox in before being traded to the Texas Rangers that same day. Romano did not make the Rangers roster out of spring training, allowing him to go back to the Blue Jays.

Romano is the 12th Canadian to appear in a major league game this year.