Canadian swimmer Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

VANCOUVER — Three-time Olympian Brent Hayden is jumping back in the pool more than seven years after the Canadian left competitive swimming.

The 36-year-old from Mission, B.C., announced Wednesday that he is coming out of retirement and has been training with national team head coach Tom Johnson in Vancouver for several weeks.

Hayden left the sport after capturing bronze in the 100-metre freestyle at the London Olympics in 2012.

He previously won gold medals in both 50 and 100-metre freestyle at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, and took first in the 100 at the world aquatic championships in Melbourne, Australia, in 2007.

Hayden competed in both the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, but back issues hampered his performance at the latter Games.

He still holds Canadian records in the 50, 100 and 200-metre freestyle events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.