1h ago
Canadians to watch in the NCAA
You might know all about RJ Barrett, but there are other Canadians making waves in the NCAA this season and could be a major factor come NBA Draft Night in June.
Get to know some of the Canadian contingent playing hoops south of the 49th this year.
(Stats accurate as of December 28)
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Kyle Alexander, F
Milton, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSSenior
-
PPG10.5
-
APG0.6
-
RPG7.0
-
FG%.667
-
MPG27.0
NOTES
- Participated in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2015)
- Attended Orangeville Prep (Orangeville, Ont.)
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G
Toronto
VITALS
-
CLASSSophomore
-
PPG18.5
-
RPG4.3
-
APG3.8
-
FG%.561
-
MPG31.8
NOTES
- Two-time participant in the BIOSTELL All-Canadian Game (2016 and 2017)
- Attended Hamilton Heights (Tennessee)
- Cousin of Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Projected 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
RJ Barrett, F
Mississauga, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG23.8
-
APG3.8
-
RPG6.8
-
FG%.468
-
MPG31.1
NOTES
- Projected 2019 lottery pick if he were to declare
- Attended Monteverde Academy (Florida)
- Catch full slate of Duke games on TSN. Click here for schedule.
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Iggy Brazdeikis, SF
Oakville, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG16.1
-
RPG4.8
-
APG1.2
-
FG%.508
-
MPG29.2
NOTES
- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)
- Attended Orangeville Prep (Orangeville, Ont.)
- Potential 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare
SYRACUSE ORANGE
Oshae Brissett, F
Mississauga, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSSophomore
-
PPG14.5
-
APG2.1
-
RPG8.5
-
FG%.385
-
MPG33.1
NOTES
- Two-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016 and 2017)
- Attended Athlete Institute Prep (Mono, Ont.)
- Projected 2019 second-round pick if he were to declare
- Catch Brissett's Orange vs. Duke on Jan. 14 on TSN at 7pm et/4pm pt
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Brandon Clarke, F
Vancouver
VITALS
-
CLASSJunior
-
PPG17.2
-
APG1.5
-
RPG8.1
-
FG%.708
-
MPG27.2
NOTES
- Attended Desert Vista High School (Phoenix, AZ)
- Projected 2019 second-round pick if he were to declare
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Luguentz Dort, G
Montreal
VITALS
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG19.2
-
APG2.5
-
RPG5.4
-
FG%.392
-
MPG33.7
NOTES
- Two-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2017 and 2018)
- Attended Athlete Institute Prep (Mono, Ont.)
- Projected 2019 second-round draft pick if he were to declare
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jaelin Llewellyn, G
Mississauga, Ont.
NOTES
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG14.5
-
APG5.0
-
RPG2.8
-
FG%.410
-
MPG35.3
NOTES
- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)
- Winner of the 2016 BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game Dunk Contest (2016)
- Attended Virginia Espicopal School (Virginia)
FLORIDA GATORS
Andrew Nembhard, G
Vaughan, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG7.4
-
APG6.0
-
RPG2.6
-
FG%.389
-
MPG30.4
NOTES
- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)
- Attended Monteverde Academy (Florida)
VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Simi Shittu, F
Burlington, Ont.
VITALS
-
CLASSFreshman
-
PPG14.6
-
APG2.0
-
RPG7.6
-
FG%.528
-
MPG28.0
NOTES
- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2015, 2016 and 2017)
- Attended Vermont Academy (Vermont)
- Projected 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare