{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn

    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • Spengler Cup: Canada vs. Nuremberg Ice Tigers

    Now on TSN3 and TSN5

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Islanders

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Panthers

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

  • NCAA Hockey: Merrimack vs. Denver

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games

1h ago

Canadians to watch in the NCAA

Iggy Brazdeikis

Iggy Brazdeikis , The Canadian Press

You might know all about RJ Barrett, but there are other Canadians making waves in the NCAA this season and could be a major factor come NBA Draft Night in June.

Get to know some of the Canadian contingent playing hoops south of the 49th this year.

(Stats accurate as of December 28)

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander, F

Milton, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Senior
  • PPG
    10.5
  • APG
    0.6
  • RPG
    7.0
  • FG%
    .667
  • MPG
    27.0

NOTES

- Participated in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2015)

- Attended Orangeville Prep (Orangeville, Ont.)

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G

Toronto

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Sophomore
  • PPG
    18.5
  • RPG
    4.3
  • APG
    3.8
  • FG%
    .561
  • MPG
    31.8

NOTES

- Two-time participant in the BIOSTELL All-Canadian Game (2016 and 2017)

- Attended Hamilton Heights (Tennessee)

- Cousin of Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

- Projected 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett, F

Mississauga, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    23.8
  • APG
    3.8
  • RPG
    6.8
  • FG%
    .468
  • MPG
    31.1

NOTES

- Projected 2019 lottery pick if he were to declare

- Attended Monteverde Academy (Florida)

- Catch full slate of Duke games on TSN. Click here for schedule.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Iggy Bradzeikis
Iggy Brazdeikis, SF

Oakville, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    16.1
  • RPG
    4.8
  • APG
    1.2
  • FG%
    .508
  • MPG
    29.2

NOTES

- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)

- Attended Orangeville Prep (Orangeville, Ont.)

- Potential 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Oshae Brissett
Oshae Brissett, F

Mississauga, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Sophomore
  • PPG
    14.5
  • APG
    2.1
  • RPG
    8.5
  • FG%
    .385
  • MPG
    33.1

NOTES

- Two-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016 and 2017)

- Attended Athlete Institute Prep (Mono, Ont.)

- Projected 2019 second-round pick if he were to declare

- Catch Brissett's Orange vs. Duke on Jan. 14 on TSN at 7pm et/4pm pt

GONZAGA BULLDOGS

Brandon Clarke
Brandon Clarke, F

Vancouver

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Junior
  • PPG
    17.2
  • APG
    1.5
  • RPG
    8.1
  • FG%
    .708
  • MPG
    27.2

NOTES

- Attended Desert Vista High School (Phoenix, AZ)

- Projected 2019 second-round pick if he were to declare

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Luguentz Dort
Luguentz Dort, G

Montreal

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    19.2
  • APG
    2.5
  • RPG
    5.4
  • FG%
    .392
  • MPG
    33.7

NOTES

- Two-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2017 and 2018)

- Attended Athlete Institute Prep (Mono, Ont.)

- Projected 2019 second-round draft pick if he were to declare

PRINCETON TIGERS

Jaelin Llewellyn
Jaelin Llewellyn, G

Mississauga, Ont.

NOTES

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    14.5
  • APG
    5.0
  • RPG
    2.8
  • FG%
    .410
  • MPG
    35.3

NOTES

- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)

- Winner of the 2016 BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game Dunk Contest (2016)

- Attended Virginia Espicopal School (Virginia)

FLORIDA GATORS

Andrew Nembhard
Andrew Nembhard, G

Vaughan, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    7.4
  • APG
    6.0
  • RPG
    2.6
  • FG%
    .389
  • MPG
    30.4

NOTES

- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2016, 2017 and 2018)

- Attended Monteverde Academy (Florida)

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Simi Shittu
Simi Shittu, F

Burlington, Ont.

VITALS

  • CLASS
    Freshman
  • PPG
    14.6
  • APG
    2.0
  • RPG
    7.6
  • FG%
    .528
  • MPG
    28.0

NOTES

- Three-time participant in the BIOSTEEL All-Canadian Game (2015, 2016 and 2017)

- Attended Vermont Academy (Vermont)

- Projected 2019 first-round pick if he were to declare
 