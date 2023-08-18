he Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the 10-man rosters Friday for the East and West teams taking part in the CEBL Clash. The Clash is a showcase game featuring 20 players from around the league scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. at Videotron Centre in Québec City.

All 10 CEBL franchises will be represented at the game, including four players from the Montréal Alliance, three from the Calgary Surge, two from the Brampton Honey Badgers, Ottawa BlackJacks, Scarborough Shooting Stars, Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears, and one from the Edmonton Stingers, Niagara River Lions and Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Team East, coached by Chris Exilus of the 2023 CEBL Champion Shooting Stars, includes two of Scarborough’s newly crowned CEBL champion players Kyree Walker and Elijah Lufile, three Québec-born Alliance stars in Nathan Cayo, Elijah Ifejeh and Alain Louis, All-Canadian Jackson Rowe from the Blackjacks, and CEBL All-Star and the league’s first player to reach 1,000 career points, Ahmed Hill of the Alliance.

Team West, led by Nelson Terroba of this year’s CEBL Western Conference Champions, features three of Calgary’s stars in All-Canadian Sean Miller-Moore, Terry Henderson Jr., and Montreal native Jordy Tshimanga, as well as veteran CEBL stars Alex Campbell of the Vancouver Bandits and Chad Posthumus of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. Meshack Lufile of the Stingers will also suit up as a member of Team West and take on his brother Elijah.

The full team rosters of players scheduled to appear are as follows:

TEAM EAST

#0 Jahvon Blair - Niagara River Lions

#8 Nathan Cayo - Montréal Alliance

#9 Ahmed Hill - Montréal Alliance

#14 Maxime Boursiquot - Ottawa BlackJacks

#16 Kyree Walker - Scarborough Shooting Stars

#21 Elijah Ifejeh - Montréal Alliance

#23 Alain Louis - Montréal Alliance

#30 Jackson Rowe - Ottawa BlackJacks

#32 Elijah Lufile - Scarborough Shooting Stars

#54 Prince Oduro - Brampton Honey Badgers



TEAM WEST

#0 Sean Miller-Moore - Calgary Surge

#4 Cody John - Brampton Honey Badgers

#6 Alex Campbell - Vancouver Bandits

#11 Terry Henderson Jr. - Calgary Surge

#13 Marlon Johnson Jr. - Vancouver Bandits

#15 Malik Benlevi - Saskatchewan Rattlers

#16 Meshack Lufile - Edmonton Stingers

#21 Chad Posthumus - Winnipeg Sea Bears

#30 AJ Hess - Winnipeg Sea Bears

#32 Jordy Tshimanga - Calgary Surge