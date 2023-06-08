CEBL announces West vs. West showdown

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Gestev, a subsidiary of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group, announced today that the Videotron Centre will host the CEBL Clash on Saturday, August 26. The game will be an East vs. West showdown between the league’s top players following the conclusion of the 2023 CEBL season. The CEBL features Canada’s top professional basketball teams, aside from the Toronto Raptors of the NBA.

Tickets go on presale to Videotron Centre newsletter subscribers at noon today and go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, June 9, on gestev.com.

The teams representing each conference will include the best talent the league has to offer, among them NBA alumni such as Jalen Harris and Treveon Graham, members of the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team, NBA G Leaguers, players from top European pro leagues, and CEBL stars. The game will be broadcast live nationally on TSN, RDS.ca and CEBL+.

“Québec City is a Canadian hotbed for basketball talent, and we look forward to partnering with Gestev to bring the CEBL Clash to the city,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our league’s biggest stars at a first-class facility like the Videotron Centre and to continue elevating the fast-growing Québécois basketball community.”

Since the CEBL’s inaugural season in 2019, the league has featured more than 40 Québec-born players, coaches and front office staff, and added its first Québec-based franchise in 2021 with the inception of the Montréal Alliance.

“We are delighted to welcome this professional league, which has enjoyed great success in Canada’s largest cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto (Scarborough), Ottawa and Montréal,” says Martin Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. “Basketball is growing fast in Québec. There is definitely room in our market for this young and festive sport that brings people together and celebrates diversity. And this kind of event is a perfect fit with Gestev’s unrivalled expertise. With its focus on customer service, Gestev has been creating unique events for 30 years. The game will send a great message to young basketball players that there is a path to professional basketball in their own town.”

The League and Gestev have confirmed that they are in serious talks about bringing an expansion team to Québec City in 2024. It would play at the Videotron Centre. The CEBL Clash on August 26 will be a good opportunity to gauge public interest in pro basketball in Québec City.