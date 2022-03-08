The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Danforth to a two-year $1.95 million contract extension through the 2023-24 season, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced on Tuesday.

"We're very excited to sign Justin to this contract extension as he is epitomizes the values we have as a team… hard work, commitment, and determination," said Kekalainen. "He has dedicated himself to becoming an NHL player over the past several years and his game has continued to grow throughout this season. He has become a trusted and valuable contributor on our team."

Danforth, 28, has five goal and two assists in 22 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He originally signed a one-year deal with the club in May 2021.

The Oshawa Ontario native has also recorded two goals and three assists in eight games with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters this season.