The St. Louis Blues have signed head coach Craig Berube to a three-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday. The contract will keep Berube with the Blues through the 2024-25 season.

"I've enjoyed working with (General Manager) Doug Armstrong and (Chairman) Tom Stillman, working with the coaching staff and training staff and all the players we have here," Berube said. "Why would I want to go anywhere else? I love it here."

Berube is currently in his fourth season with the Blues, after being hired in 2018 posting a 133-72-30 regular season record. He ranks seventh in Blue history in games coached and fourth in wins.

He led the franchise to it's first Stanley Cup Championship in 2018-19.

"I came in here four years ago and we've had great success here," Berube said. "We have a chance to win again. I think that Doug does everything he can to put a winning team on the ice, and as a coach, I think that's a great thing.

"I really enjoy St. Louis, I enjoy the fan base and it's a great organization."