Is Power ready to make the jump to NHL or is another year of college hockey needed?

The 6-foot-6, 213-pound blueliner had an impressive freshman season (three goals and 16 points in 26 games) in Ann Arbor, then stepped up to play a significant role to help Team Canada win a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship.

“Power has superb hockey sense, superior size and strong puck skills,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He has all the attributes to be a No. 1 defenceman at the NHL level.”

While Power seems destined to hear his name called at first overall by the Buffalo Sabres on July 23, he appears to be leaning towards returning to Michigan to get the full NCAA experience after a strange pandemic year.

Button says another year of college hockey will be good for Power’s development.

“I don’t think any player in this draft class is ready to be a significant contributor in the NHL next season,” Button said. “That’s not a bad thing. Alexis Lafreniere didn’t make a huge splash during the 2020-21 season. Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko and Kirby Dach didn’t in 2019-20. It takes time.”

Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, who played against men in Slovakia this season with the Ontario Hockey League paused, sits second in Button’s final ranking.

Clarke had five goals and 15 points in 26 games for Nove Zamky, then had seven points in seven games for Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

“Clarke has a game that is predicated on creativity, imagination and boldness,” Button said.

Wolverines centre Matty Beniers sits third in Button’s rankings, coming off a season where he was a point-per-game player (10 goals, 14 assists in 24 games). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound pivot also played a major role in helping Team USA to a gold at the World Juniors despite being the youngest player on the roster.

Djurgardens left winger William Eklund (No. 4) is the first of three Swedish players in Button’s top eight, joined by Lulea goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (No. 7) and Frolunda defenceman Simon Edvinsson (No. 8).

“It’s another really strong prospect class from Sweden,” Button said. “Eklund has the same kind of brilliant hockey sense Henrik Zetterberg played with. Wallstedt has the same goaltending style as Henrik Lundqvist and Edvinsson’s skating is in the mould of Victor Hedman.”

U.S. National Team Development Program defenceman Luke Hughes (No. 5) is poised to join brothers Jack and Quinn as a first-round selection. The youngest Hughes brother is also the biggest (6-foot-2, 187 pounds) and has committed to Michigan for next season.

Also in the top 10 are Russian centre Fedor Svechkov (No. 6), Edmonton Oil Kings right wing Dylan Guenther (No. 9) and Peterborough Petes centre Mason McTavish (No. 10).

The first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, with rounds two through seven being held on July 24.

Craig's List - Final:

1. Owen Power

2. Brandt Clarke

3. Matthew Beniers

4. William Eklund

5. Luke Hughes

6. Fedor Svechkov

7. Jesper Wallstedt

8. Simon Edvinsson

9. Dylan Guenther

10. Mason McTavish

11. Matthew Coronato

12. Zachary L’Heureux

13. Cole Sillinger

14. Kent Johnson

15. Sebastian Cossa

16. Chaz Lucius

17. Brennan Othmann

18. Zachary Bolduc

19. Samu Tuomaala

20. Corson Ceulemans

21. Carson Lambos

22. Zach Dean

23. Aatu Raty

24. Francesco Pinelli

25. Xavier Bourgault

26. Nikita Chibrikov

27. Daniil Chayka

28. Isak Rosen

29. Oskar Olausson

30. Fabian Lysell

31. Benjamin Gaudreau

32. Shai Buium

33. Alexander Kisakov

34. Simon Robertsson

35. Brent Johnson

36. Sasha Pastujov

37. Anton Olsson

38. Tristan Broz

39. Jack Peart

40. Josh Doan

41. Kirill Kirsanov

42. Dylan Duke

43. Matthew Knies

44. Sean Behrens

45. Prokhor Poltapov

46. Logan Stankoven

47. Mackie Samoskevich

48. Evan Nause

49. Tyler Boucher

50. Logan Mailloux

51. Stanislav Svozil

52. Ayrton Martino

53. William Stromgren

54. Olen Zellwegger

55. Aidan Hreschuk

56. James Malatesta

57. Robert Orr

58. Ryan Ufko

59. Cameron Whynot

60. Hunter Strand

61. Redmond Savage

62. Jakub Brabanec

63. Wyatt Johnston

64. Dmitry Zugan

65. Tristan Lennox

66. Samu Salminen

67. Nikita Novikov

68. Ville Koivunen

69. Ryan Winterton

70. Matvei Petrov

71. Cole Huckins

72. Aleksei Heimosalmi

73. Jack Bar

74. Chase Stillman

75. Justin Robidas