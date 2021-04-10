What kind of player are the teams vying for Hall getting?

David Savard is heading to Tampa.

The Detroit #RedWings today acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Brian Lashoff and subsequently traded Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/jLlUqA7xrm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 10, 2021

The Columbus Blue Jackets completed a trade to send Savard to the Detroit Red Wings for defenceman Brian Lashoff and subsequently traded Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the full trade breaks down as follows:

Trade 1: Columbus trades David Savard to Detroit for Brian Lashoff. Columbus retains 50% of Savard.

Trade 2: Detroit trades David Savard to Tampa Bay for Tampa’s 4th round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Detroit retains 50% of Savard.

Trade 3: Columbus trades Brian Lashoff to Tampa Bay for Tampa Bay’s 1st round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and Tampa Bay’s 3rd round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.



End result is:

Columbus retains 50% of Savard and acquires Tampa Bay’s 1st round pick in 2021 and 3rd round pick in 2022.

Detroit retains 25% of Savard, acquires Tampa Bay’s 4th round pick in 2021 and trades away Lashoff.

Tampa acquires Savard and Lashoff, trades away its 1st round pick in 2021, its 4th round pick in 2021 and its 3rd round pick in 2022.

Savard has spent the past 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets and has one goal and five assists in 40 games so far this season.

The 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent after the season as his five-year, $21.25 million deal he signed in September of 2015 is set to expire. The deal carries a cap hit of $4.25 million.

Savard’s best season came in 2014-15 when he played in all 82 games and tallied 36 points while playing the most total minutes of his career.

The Quebec native was selected in the fourth round (No. 94 overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.