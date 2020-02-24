3h ago
Red Wings claim F Timashov off waivers
The Detroit Red Wings have claimed forward Dmytro Timashov off waivers. Timashov is believed to have asked for a trade from his previous team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in 39 games this season.