The Detroit Red Wings have claimed forward Dmytro Timashov off waivers.

Red Wings claim Timashov from Toronto on waivers; Anaheim claims Agozzino from Pitt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

Timashov is believed to have asked for a trade from his previous team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

I believe Timashov had asked TOR for a trade: https://t.co/RkQpGfShXn — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in 39 games this season.