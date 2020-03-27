It appears the Ottawa Senators have won the Artyom Zub sweepstakes.

“The expectation is that Zub, who's got the potential to be a top-four shutdown D-man in the NHL, will sign with the Ottawa Senators,“ TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading.

Dreger reported earlier this week that the Senators were one of two finalists for the serices of the KHL defenceman, with Ottawa being a “top choice.“

Zub, 24, had 13 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.