1h ago
Elks bring back Jones as head coach and GM
Chris Jones is back to Edmonton. The Elks hired Jones, who guided the team to their most recent Grey Cup win in 2015, as their new head coach and general manager on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Jones served as head coach of Edmonton for two seasons in 2014 and 2015 before leaving the franchise to take over as head coach and general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The 54-year-old left the Roughriders after being named Coach of the Year in 2018, joining the NFL's Cleveland Browns as a Defensive assistant coach. He served as head coach of South Pittsburg High School for part of the 2021 season before returning to the CFL in September, being named a defensive consultant for the Toronto Argonauts.
The Elks cleaned house in November after a three-win season, firing president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo. Edmonton last made the playoffs in 2017 and haven't reached the Grey Cup since Jones first departed.