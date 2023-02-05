TORONTO — Emma Woods had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Six defeated the Buffalo Beauts 7-2 in a Premier Hockey League game Sunday.

Lexi Templeman, Breanne Wilson-Bennett, Shiann Darkangelo, Brooke Boquist, Daryl Watts and Michela Cava also scored for Toronto (12-2-2).

Emma Nuutinen and Madi Nichols had the goals for Buffalo (2-12-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5. 2023.