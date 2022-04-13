Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane and Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman continued their scrap in post-game comments after both were ejected from the Wild's 5-1 blowout win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Kane and Hartman were both given 10-minute misconducts in addition to each receiving a roughing minor and Kane receiving an additional cross-checking minor with less than 10 minutes remaining in Tuesday's game.

The incident started when Kane cross-checked Kirill Kaprizov after the Wild star engaged with Kailer Yamamoto, who was without the puck, at the Wild blueline. Multiple members of the Wild rushed in on Kane, who traded jabs with players in the scrum. Hartman leaped at Kane while he was engaged with Mats Zuccarello. The two then attempted to throw punches while being restrained by linesman before being separated.

“He gave Kirill a shot from behind in a very vulnerable spot,” Hartman said of Kane. “It goes to show, we had five guys in there. They didn’t have one guy in there to help him."

As the two were being escorted off the ice, Hartman flipped off Kane. The forward said post-game that any fine that comes from that action would be "well worth it."

Kane responded with his own thoughts on Hartman jumping in on the action after the officials were already involved.

"It took all five guys and they couldn't bring me down," Kane said. "It's something, I definitely would have liked to get loose, put it that way.

"These little guys, they wanna act tough but they wait for the linesman to come in. There's your quote guys."

The Wild and Oilers will not meet again this season and based on current standings, could not meet again until the Western Conference final.