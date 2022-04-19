Evander Kane's grievance hearing over the San Jose Sharks’ termination of his contract will take place Tuesday morning, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said Monday that Kane was away from the team on personal leave and would return Wednesday.

Kane was placed on unconditional waivers on Jan. 8 by the Sharks, who cited a breach of his Standard Player Contract and a violation of the AHL's COVID-19 protocols as reasons for the move. The NHLPA filed a grievance the following day, opposing the termination of Kane’s contract.

The 30-year-old forward, who was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal, stands to lose approximately $22.9 million from his contract being terminated.

Kane joined the Oilers in late January on a one-year, $2.11 million contract after the NHL announced that Kane would not face discipline for the alleged protocol breach while with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Prior to the Sharks opting to terminate his contract, Kane was suspended for 21 games earlier this season for allegedly submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. He was assigned to the Barracuda after serving the suspension.