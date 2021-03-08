After a unique All-Star Sunday, we're back to business in fantasy hoops.

As you're aware, it's now the second half of your two-week matchup, so hopefully you held onto some pickups in order to finish strong.

Here are five players that can aid you in getting across the finish line with a win.

*** Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

PG, SG: Jalen Brunson, Mavericks (28.4 per cent)

If Brunson is still lingering on the wire, scoop him up. He's been productive and efficient in a growing sample size of games. Over the past month, Brunson is averaging 14.2 points, 1.6 triples, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 54.2 per cent shooting while only turning it over once per contest. Dallas has three games all before Sunday, so ride the hot hand.

PG, SG: Shake Milton, 76ers (13.2 per cent)

Milton is Philly's primary scoring option off the bench and is a good look if you need points. The Sixers face two bottom-third defences in the Wizards and Bulls during a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, and Milton has hit double figures in five straight games.

PG: De'Anthony Melton, Grizzlies (13.1 per cent)

Head coach Taylor Jenkins has become a bane for many fantasy managers. His rotations are all over the map, making it difficult to count on a majority of the Grizzlies players. Even so, Melton has upside that's waiting to be unleashed if given a steady dose of playing time. Over the past two weeks, Melton is averaging 10.8 points, 2.0 triples, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 48.8 per cent shooting in just under 18 minutes a night. Memphis has three games this week, so hopefully Jenkins sees the light.

SF, PF: Jae Crowder, Suns (21.2 per cent)

Crowder found his way into the Suns starting lineup in wins over the Lakers and Warriors prior to the break and delivered strong numbers in both games: 14.5 points, 4.0 triples, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 62.5 per cent shooting. It's not fair to expect that kind of shooting going forward, but Crowder has flirted with late-round value this season in nine-cat leagues and will be a cog in the Phoenix rotation.

C: Justin Patton, Rockets (2.8 per cent)

Houston is nearly at the bottom of the West at 11-23 and fully in developmental mode with their roster. Patton is a young big man that the Rockets might want to examine closer in the second half of the season. He has now blocked a shot in six straight games, and he racked up seven steals in the two games before the break. Houston has three games this week, and Patton may be in line for some burn. The caveat is how the Rockets ease Christian Wood back into the lineup. Wood is expected to be returning soon from an ankle injury. If the Rockets are cautious with Wood's minutes, expect Patton to hold value.