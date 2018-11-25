GLENDALE, Ariz. — Calgary coach Bill Peters needed stitches in his left jaw after being hit with a puck during the Flames' 6-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Peters left for about 10 minutes of game time in the second period before returning.

He was hit with 16:23 left in the period and was helped to the locker room, holding a towel over his jaw. He returned without a bandage with 5:07 to play.

