Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have a hearing Monday for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning winger Blake Coleman in Sunday's 5-4 loss.

Bennett received a two-minute minor for charging after delivering a hit on Coleman in the Panthers in end in the third period of Sunday's Game 1. The Panthers, who were up 4-3 at the time of the hit, allowed a goal on the ensuing power play.

Florida’s Sam Bennett will have a hearing today for Boarding Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 17, 2021

Bennett had two assists in Sunday's loss, following up on his strong finish to the regular season with the Panthers. The 24-year-old had six goals and 15 points in 10 games with the Panthers to close the season after being traded from the Calgary Flames. He had four goals and 12 points in 38 games with the Flames prior to the trade.

Coleman was not injured on the play and finished Game 1 without a point in 15:09 of ice time. He had 14 goals and 31 points in 55 games with the Lightning during the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven first-round series is scheduled for Tuesday.