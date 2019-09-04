TORONTO (September 4, 2019) – As the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, Bell Media is the Canadian home for extensive multi-platform coverage of the 2019 NFL season, available on TSN, CTV, CTV2, RDS, and TSN Radio stations across the country.

With the NFL celebrating its historic 100th season this fall, CTV and TSN bring fans a massive NFL schedule featuring coverage of:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2

on TSN and CTV2 Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET game windows – regular season games across multiple stations and networks each week including CTV, CTV2, and TSN

– regular season games across multiple stations and networks each week including CTV, CTV2, and TSN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2

on TSN and CTV2 MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN

on TSN The complete NFL PLAYOFFS

SUPER BOWL LIV, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TSN’s massive NFL lineup also features the popular preview and wrap-up shows SUNDAY NFL COUNTDOWN, NFL PRIMETIME, NFL LIVE, and MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN. TSN also has coverage of the NFL DRAFT, the PRO BOWL, plus extensive NFL coverage on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca.

NFL ON CTV LIVE is CTV’s official Sunday post-game show, hosted by TSN’s Kara Wagland with contributions from football analyst Jabari Greer. Airing immediately after the network’s Sunday 4 p.m. ET games, the show recaps all of the day’s NFL action and leads into SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2.

NFL programming is also available for live streaming on CTV.ca, TSN.ca, as well as the CTV and TSN apps. RDS delivers live French-language coverage throughout the 2019 NFL season. Fans can visit TSN.ca/NFL for daily features and analysis as well as game previews, recaps, and video highlights. TSN’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content from around the league.

The 2019 NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 5, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head to the windy city to take on Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV2, live from Soldier Field in Chicago. TSN’s Farhan Lalji is on-site to file reports for SPORTSCENTRE.

TSN celebrates 100 years of NFL football by showcasing two unique, all-new series throughout the season highlighting past and present players, coaches, and key figures who have helped to build the league (visit TSN.ca/Live for schedule information):

THE NFL 100 GREATEST: a 10-part series that interviews celebrities and NFL stars alike, counting down the most memorable plays, people, games, teams, and game-changers in league history

a 10-part series that interviews celebrities and NFL stars alike, counting down the most memorable plays, people, games, teams, and game-changers in league history THE NFL’S ALL-TIME TEAM: a six-episode series that reveals the NFL100 All Time Team, organized by position. The series is hosted by an elite group of NFL luminaries including Bill Belichick, Cris Collinsworth, Rich Eisen, and a multitude of special guests

In addition, NFL Canada has launched a digital campaign to identify, celebrate, and reward 32 NFL Super Fans (one per team) from across Canada. This 10-week challenge encourages fans to compete for the title of the ultimate NFL Super Fan, and gives fans a chance to win a trip to SUPER BOWL LIV in Miami. Fans can register for the challenge at NFL100Challenge.ca.

Fans can also celebrate the league’s historic 100th season with a series of unique NFL 100 events taking place in Toronto (Sept. 7-8), Montréal (Sept. 14-15), and Vancouver (Sept. 28-29). Fans can register for the celebration at NFL100Challenge.ca to attend the NFL Fantennial Experience, including the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Super Bowl rings, a confetti cheering room, and surprise visits from NFL legends in each city.

Throughout the season’s opening week, TSN’s Cabbie Richards delivers a series of ‘Kickoff with Cabbie’ interviews airing in SPORTSCENTRE, as host gets up close and personal with a multitude of NFL stars including Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Joey Bosa, Emmanuel Sanders, and Michael Thomas. Dave Naylor and Bruce Arthur deliver their unique perspectives on the 2019 season with essays presented in SPORTSCENTRE.

SPORTSCENTRE features regular contributions from football analysts Jabari Greer, Jesse Palmer, Michael Irvin, and Davis Sanchez throughout the NFL season. Following games available on TSN, they also provide instant analysis and discussion with TSN’s dynamic duo of Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole on SC WITH JAY AND DAN. Greer also delivers a weekly feature to TSN.ca, “On Second Thought”, which examines the NFL’s most interesting stories and issues.

TSN Radio stations across the country feature live game coverage of prime-time NFL matchups, the NFL playoffs, and the SUPER BOWL, available on TSN Radio 690 in Montréal, TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa, TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto, TSN Radio 1150 in Hamilton, TSN Radio 1290 in Winnipeg, TSN Radio 1260 in Edmonton, and TSN 1040 and BNN Bloomberg 1410 in Vancouver (visit each station’s homepage for broadcast information).